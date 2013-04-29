2013

Tai Chi Hero

  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

April 29th, 2013

Studio

Huayi Brothers

Chinese steampunk martial arts blockbuster about the early years of Tai chi master Yang Luchan, the man who founded in the 19th century what has now become the most popular Tai Chi style in the world. The second instalment of the "Tai Chi" trilogy continues the journey of Yang Luchan, a gifted child with a fleshy growth on his forehead who helped save a village from a frightening army of steampunk soldiers bearing strange machines with the knowledge of Tai Chi that they entrusted him with.

Cast

Yuan Xiao-ChaoYang Lu Chan
Tony Leung Ka-FaiChen Chang Xing
Eddie PengFang Zi Jing
AngelaBabyChen Yu Niang
William Fung Kwun-ManChen Zai Yang
Daniel WuMad Monk

View Full Cast >

Images