Tai Wan Yi Shu Deng Jie

[Ten Years of Installation Art Series-Taiwan Art Lantern Festival (Technology Empyrean 2004) The Taipei County Bureau of Culture used "Technology Auras-Metropolitan Gaze and Imagination" as the curatorial proposition of the 2004 Taiwan Lantern Festival Art Light District. It reintegrated the meaning of the times, contemporary art, and the cultural image of the traditional Lantern Festival. Its purpose is to focus on dialogue through the works of artists, the contemporary "urban imagination", and a total of 9 domestic artists' lantern festival installation creations.]