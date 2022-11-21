Taija Rae Executive Slut

Not Available

One of the highest paid adult actresses at the time, Taija commanded $1000 a day, a hefty pay rate which put her in league with only Shauna Grant and Traci. Though not the conventional 80's type, Taija's curvier frame and high class facial features were certainly extremely alluring and she is remembered by anyone who comes across a bit of her pornographic legacy. This 2 hour tribute collection is packed solid with lost scenes and classic moments and is rounded off with a bonus gallery and rare interview!