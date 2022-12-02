Not Available

Taiki

    Chiel and Linda travel to Sweden with their kids for a vacation. They want to go back to nature for a digital detox, especially for their son Bruno (9) who just wanted to stay at home to play games with his digital friend Taiki. On the way, tensions flare and Bruno is left by the roadside for punishment. When Chiel and Linda return to pick him up, however, the boy has disappeared into the Swedish forest where he finally learns that the real world is much more exciting than the world of computers...

