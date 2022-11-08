Tailor Thin-as-a-Thread

Not Available

In the town of Trajdarajda, lives Krawiec Niteczka. One day he finds out from a Gypsy woman that he will become the king. He sets off to meet his fate. Along the way, he meets Scarecrow and now they are wandering together. In the end, they come to the city, which is still raining. Princess promises her hand and kingdom to those who manage to remedy misfortune. Tailor Niteczka sees that it is because of the high castle tower, which spire torn and holds a huge cloud over the city is still raining. He orders to bring all the ladders, takes the needle and thread, climbs up to the sky and sutures the hole in the cloud. From here the sun shines over the city again, and as a reward, Krawiec Niteczka marries the princess and becomes king.