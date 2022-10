Not Available

The film tells the story of Tainá, a 5 years old orphan Indian girl who dreams of becoming a warrior and discovering her true origin. Along the way, she makes unexpected friends such as Laura, a lost city girl, and Gobi, a nerd Indian boy. They learn to overcome their mutual differences while going through their eventful journey. Taina confronts the ancestral enemy of her family, Jurupari, the incarnation of Evil, who wants to destroy the Forest.