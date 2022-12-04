Tainted: Christopher Lefler and the Queer Censorship Chill

Not Available

In a 1993 art exhibit at the University of Saskatchewan, Christopher Lefler allegedly outed the Lieutenant Governor of Saskatchewan, Sylvia Fedoruk. Lefler's show was closed down, his art seized, his scholarship revoked, and he was expelled from the University of Saskatchewan. Mainstream media and the queer community framed this issue as one of outing, when it was also used to attack the funding of the arts. This film attempts to chart some of the reactions to Lefler's controversial and much maligned work.