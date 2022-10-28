Taipei Story

Lung, a former member of the national Little League team and now operator of an old-style fabric business, is never able to shake a longing for his past glory. One day, he runs into a former teammate who is now a struggling cab driver. The two talk about old times and they are struck by a sense of loss. Lung is living with his old childhood sweetheart Ah-chin, a westernized professional woman who grew up in a traditional family. Although they live together, Ah-chin is always weary of Lung's past liason with another girl. After an argument, Ah-chin tries to find solace by hanging out with her sister's friends, a group of westernized, hedonistic youths.
|Chin Tsai
|Chin
|Hou Hsiao-hsien
|Lung
|Kelly Ko
|Gwan
|Lin Hsiu-ling
|A-Ling
|Grace Chen Shu-Fang
|Mrs. Mei
|Li-Yin Yang
|Qin
