A charismatic, self-absorbed Indian writer, who discovers he may not have long to live, tries to mend a neglected relationship with his young daughter from a broken previous marriage, while his life slowly falls apart around him. When they discover a box of Lego bricks at a garage sale and decide to build a model of the Taj Mahal together, a whole new chapter opens up for them. But what story will it tell? One of self-destruction, or one of redemption?