Shivaji comes up with a challenging role, while as a producer, he displays even more guts. Taj Mahal is not a run-of-the-mill love tragedy, but a melancholy story, with an element of risk in it. This is one film which has not tinkered with the climax of the original. You could say, the debut producer has allowed the story-teller in the director, carte blanche to be true to the original idea.