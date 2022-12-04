Taj Mahal Travellers on Tour

Not Available

"Part travelogue, part performance, 100% head-spinning" - Worlds of Cinema Electronic music pioneer Matsuo Ohno's art-film/documentary chronicling the Japanese experimental music ensemble's 1971-1972 worldwide expedition. Led by Fluxus member Takehisa Kosugi, the Taj Maj Mahal Travellers elevate university crowds and concert halls, follow tortoises through the Iranian desert, jam with Don Cherry and his Organic Music Society in a geodesic dome in Stockholm, explore Grecian ruins, improvise on Afghan steppes, serenade the waves at Cape Manazuru Beach, Japan and make the pilgrimage to their ivory-white namesake -- making music anywhere and with anything along the way.