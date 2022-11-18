Not Available

Abi fails to get admitted to the Economic Faculty in University of Indonesia and he ends up getting involved in three miserable romances. The first girl, Melisa, is easily influenced by her friends, so she dumps Abi via telephone. Then there is Nadya the high school student. Abi tries to win her love by pretending to be a flower seller. The relationship ends when Nadya has to move to France. Broken-hearted, Abi takes time off to visit his uncle at the tea plantation. Here, Abi falls in love when he sees Rama, the village girl. But their relationship does not work out.