Tak Kemal Maka Tak Sayang

Kemal, high school student from Samarinda, Indonesia. Repeatedly failed in teenage love, the girl the he dreamed was Raisya, the prettiest girl in school. The problem is Raisya is Nanda girlfriend, (A school whiz). Kemal effort to captivate Raisya culminated in a duel between him and Nanda. After graduate from high school Kemal move to Indonesia capital city, Jakarta. Unfortunately kemal still doesn't lucky in love. Kemal see the way to get the woman that his dreams is to become famous through the "Stand Up Comedy" stage (Indonesia TV Show).