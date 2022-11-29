Так мут співати

Not Available

"Thus they will sing" is a movie-collage that interweaves human experiences, soromitski (shaming) songs and the flow of modern life. Soromnitski (shaming) songs are traditional songs (spivankas) with erotic motifs, sung at weddings, vechornytsi (evening parties), and feasts. Although they were quite shameful to sing in everyday life, they were broadcasting the man and woman's behavior patterns. The tradition of creating the spivankas (these songs) still exists. Ostap Bohoslovets from Nadvirna town re-analyses the modern world of youth in his own spivankas