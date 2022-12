Not Available

It is 17th-century France, where Louis XIV, the "Sun King," reigns. The Musketeers, who answer to the king, diligently train themselves day in and day out to protect their liege and the state. Each of these highly skilled warriors also has a unique personality: Porthos is courageous and daring, Athos is calm and reassuring, Aramis is a ladies' man like none other in his time, while d'Artagnan is our invincible hero. All, meanwhile, are utterly proud and brave warriors.