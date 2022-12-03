Takarazuka Revue The Scarlet Pimpernel (Star Troupe)

Not Available

France at the end of the 18th century—after several years from the French Revolution, in which the downtrodden common men and women rose up for freedom and sent many a noble to the guillotines of the Revolutionary Government. English aristocrat Sir Percival Blakeney [Percy] (Yuzuru Kurenai), opposed to the reign of terror, was hiding his true identity to assist falsely arrested nobles flee France, calling himself the “Scarlet Pimpernel,” after a star-shaped red flower in England. Chauvelin (Makoto Rei), the chief agent of the Committee of Public Safety of the Revolutionary Government, was hunting for the Scarlet Pimpernel to reveal his identity. Book and Lyrics by Nan Knighton Music by Frank Wildhorn Based on the Novel “The Scarlet Pimpernel” by Baroness Orczy Original Broadway Production Produced by Radio City Entertainment and Ted Forstmann With Pierre Cossette, Bill Haber, Hallmark Entertainment and Kathleen Raitt Adaptation and direction by Shuichiro Koike