Take a Deep Breath (Serbian: Diši Duboko) is a Serbian film. This drama was promoted as the "first Serbian LGBT feature film", even though the writer herself stresses that it is more about the generation gap in the modern family. Sasa, a Belgrade University law student, tells her parents that she and her boyfriend Stefan are moving to Canada. That same night Sasa and Stefan suffer a car accident. Sasa wakes up in hospital and meets Stefan's charming and clever sister Lana, a photographer living in Paris. Stefan remains in hospital to recover. Sasa finds out that her mother Lila is having an affair. Her father, a well-known judge, desperately tries to keep the family together. Lana becomes Sasa's closest friend - a person able to prove that life is sometimes a mere game. In the midst of historical and family chaos, Sasa gets involved in a love relationship with her boyfriend's sister.