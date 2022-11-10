Take care of everything

Not Available

Are the final months of the Second World war. A group of special forces sailors under the command of Lieutenant Balandin receives a secret order of special importance to penetrate the enemy rear and destroy tankers, seaplanes and gun installations to ensure the free landing of our troops. For nine experienced daredevils, there are no impossible tasks, but they are given only one day to carry out the order, and what awaits the sabotage group in the enemy's lair, even the intelligence does not know, the fighters know: now they can only rely on their own strength, which means they will have to take everything on themselves.