Take Me Back

When Sophie is mugged on the street, she asks old friend and hypnotherapist, ANN, to help her recall the identity of the person who stole her bag. But for Sophie, undergoing hypnosis isn't just about getting back her belongings, it's an opportunity to go back and re-examine her relationship with her long-term partner, Vanessa, which is falling apart. As Sophie goes deeper into a trance, the session gets out of control. The mugger starts rampaging through her memories with chilling consequences.