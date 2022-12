Not Available

Zheng Xiang reunites with the members of his high school band and reminisces about their lead singer and his past love, En Pei, whose pursuit of her dreams ended in tragedy. He regrets encouraging her to join the pageant, wondering if she would have died if he hadn't done so. Drunk after the memorial, he's suddenly transported back to the past, where he sets out to stop En Pei from making the same mistake.