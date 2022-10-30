Take One False Step

Prof. Andrew Gentling, in Los Angeles to help found a new college, is inveigled by old flame Catherine Sykes into a midnight drive. Next day Catherine is missing, believed killed; friend Martha convinces Andrew that he's a prime suspect and should investigate before he's arrested. But this only puts Andrew in a more deadly kind of danger.
|Shelley Winters
|Catherine Sykes
|Marsha Hunt
|Martha Wier
|Dorothy Hart
|Helen Gentling
|James Gleason
|Captain Gledhill
|Felix Bressart
|Professor Morris Avrum
|Art Baker
|Dr. Henry Pritchard
View Full Cast >