1949

Take One False Step

  • Drama
  • Thriller

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

June 21st, 1949

Studio

Universal Pictures

Prof. Andrew Gentling, in Los Angeles to help found a new college, is inveigled by old flame Catherine Sykes into a midnight drive. Next day Catherine is missing, believed killed; friend Martha convinces Andrew that he's a prime suspect and should investigate before he's arrested. But this only puts Andrew in a more deadly kind of danger.

Cast

Shelley WintersCatherine Sykes
Marsha HuntMartha Wier
Dorothy HartHelen Gentling
James GleasonCaptain Gledhill
Felix BressartProfessor Morris Avrum
Art BakerDr. Henry Pritchard

