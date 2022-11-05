Take Peace! A Corgi Cottage Christmas with Tasha Tudor

Not Available

Rekindle the true spirit of Christmas with a visit to the magical world of Tasha Tudor. For over fifty years author/illustrator Tasha Tudor has delighted generations of child and their parents with her books, advent calendars, and Christmas cards. Now you can step into her storybook world and experience all the joys of a Corgi Cottage Christmas. Hear Tasha read from 'A Night Before Christmas' and see her latest illustrations of this Christmas classic. Learn how to make a wreath, Christmas cookie ornaments, and a yuletide feast. Enjoy the beauty of winter in Vermont...and remember that time in your life when magic was real and anything seemed possible.