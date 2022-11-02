Not Available

Take the High Ground!

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • War

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer

Sgt. Thorne Ryan, who once fought bravely in Korea, now serves as a hard-nosed drill instructor to new Army recruits at Fort Bliss, Texas. But is he really the man he is often described as? His fellow instructor, and friend helps him to face the ghosts of his past experiences in Korea. One night in a bar across the border in Juarez, Mexico, Sgt. Ryan meets a lady who begins to turn his life around. Will this be enough to help him deal with the past? Or will he continue to be so hard on his troops?

Cast

Richard WidmarkSgt. Thorne Ryan
Karl MaldenSgt. Laverne Holt
Russ TamblynPaul Jamison
Jerome CourtlandElvin C. Carey
Steve ForrestLobo Nagalaski
Robert ArthurDonald Quentin Dover IV

