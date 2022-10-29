Take The Mountain Down

'Mountain' is the musical telling of the parable of the prodigal son in the bluegrass music style. What happens when a wayward young woman needs to hear the sweet story of the Prodigal Son, and the only folks who love her enough to tell it are the players in a bluegrass band she once deserted? On an autumn afternoon in Appalachia, the Potluck Social String Band takes a break from their concert in the park and weaves the timeless tale of redemption and forgiveness around their former bandmate with the strings of guitars, banjos, fiddles, bass, and mandolin.
