Not Available

Take What You Can Carry

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    A character study as well as a meditation on communication, creativity, and physical space, Take What You Can Carry is a picture of a young woman seen through the interiors she occupies and the company she keeps. A North American living abroad, Lilly aspires to shape an intimate and private place of her own while connecting to the world around her. When she receives a letter from home, it provides the conduit she needs to fuse her transient self with the person she's always known herself to be.

    Cast

    		Hannah GrossLilly
    		Jean-Christophe FollyBastien
    		Angela SchanelecAngela
    		Bastian TrostBastian
    		Laura TonkeLaura
    		Mat HandGob Squad

    View Full Cast >

    Images