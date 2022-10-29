A character study as well as a meditation on communication, creativity, and physical space, Take What You Can Carry is a picture of a young woman seen through the interiors she occupies and the company she keeps. A North American living abroad, Lilly aspires to shape an intimate and private place of her own while connecting to the world around her. When she receives a letter from home, it provides the conduit she needs to fuse her transient self with the person she's always known herself to be.
|Hannah Gross
|Lilly
|Jean-Christophe Folly
|Bastien
|Angela Schanelec
|Angela
|Bastian Trost
|Bastian
|Laura Tonke
|Laura
|Mat Hand
|Gob Squad
View Full Cast >