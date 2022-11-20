Not Available

While animal hunting, Wittaya and Lokrai inadvertently offend Nang Ta-Kian, the guardian spirit of the forest, who then kills Lokrai. Vittaya is forced to take care of his friend's son, Tong Kam. As a young man, Tong Kam falls in love with Vittaya's daughter Porn but Vittaya prefers Trai, a civil engineer who came to their village to coordinate the building of a dam. When the dam was completed, the village flooded and Wittaya was tasked with clearing every tree, including a big Ta-Kian tree. As he set about his task, awful events began to befall everyone close to him, including his daughter who became a permanent sleeping princess. Wittaya decided to re-plant the tree stub again in order to appease the soul of Ta-Kian and hopefully break the sleeping spell on Porn. However, hidden threats still lurk in the forest.