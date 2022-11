Not Available

A fictitious plotline set during the times of the sixth Sultan of Malacca, Sultan Mansur Shah, Erma Fatima’s latest offering ‘Takhta 3 Ratu’ tells the story of three women Tun Teja (Erra Fazira), Puteri Hang Li Po (Soo Wincci) and Galuh Chenderai Kirana (Izreen Azminda). The play also stars Awie as Hang Tuah, Datuk Rahim Razali as Datuk Paduka Bendahara, Remy Ishak as Megat Panji Alang and Azri Iskandar as Sultan Mansur Shah.