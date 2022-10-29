Takin' It Off

1985

Features Kitten Natividad as Betty Bigwuns who is longing for an open spot on a TV series, but whose measurements are not going to fit comfortably onto a TV screen. In desperation, Betty goes to Dr. Buzz Raunchy to see about the latest diet fads, to a psychiatrist named Lucifer Chaser to handle the trauma involved, and to Fosdick's Fat Farm. While Betty is working on her measurements, strippers continue on with the show at the Little Playhouse -- run by a Ms. Little. Nudity, striptease acts, and bawdy jokes fill the screen as Betty and her bustline provide the central focus.