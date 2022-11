Not Available

In the Old West, the government hires three strippers to travel to mining towns and keep the lonely--and, no doubt, horny--miners entertained. At one town the patriarch of a grungy outlaw family discovers that the girls are getting $500 a day from the government, and decides to kidnap the trio and hold them for ransom. Unfortunately, he uses his two idiot sons in his scheme, and things don't go off exactly as planned.