Taking It Back

Most of the time, Patrick Angerer enjoys a pretty laid back view of life. So he's not especially impressed by the protest action his workmates are taking against the strict wage targets set by the new management of Falkendorf steel plant. But things suddenly begin to get interesting for Patrick when his ex, Barbara Brossman, still the great love of his life, is sent to Falkendorf as the union's lawyer: as she's brought along her new partner, Patrick has his work cut out trying to convince Babs that his life doesn't entirely consist of football and trips down the pub.