Taking Manhattan

Ho has a bright future with Hong Kong's police force. ButHo's wife wants to emigrate to the United States. So he winds up in Manhattan on the New York police force. Ho's wife meets Chinese 'wheeler- dealer' Chan who teaches her how to double her money overnight. She changes from a tender wife into a hard business woman as Ho watches helplessly. In fact, Ho has been given his new undercover assignment: to investigate Chan and his suspected criminal background. So the Hos and the Chans keep on meeting, loving and hating, all the while in the shadow of the Brooklyn Bridge until the explosive end.