“Taking Shelter” is a feature film made of other feature films - Canadian feature films. Over 400 Canuck flicks from the 1970s and 1980s - the notorious ‘tax shelter’ or ‘springtime for Hitler’ era - will be broken down and recombined into a new, single storyline, in which aliens posing as Americans invade Canada and conspire to turn the lives of everyday people into cinema! Hilarious, compelling, tightly edited fragments of countless forgotten science fiction, horror, docudrama, romance and action films will splinter, recombine and transform before the eyes of the viewer. “Taking Shelter” is an unprecedented and groundbreaking experiment in ‘fair use’ found-footage cinema.