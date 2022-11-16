Takumi: A 60,000 Hour Story on the Survival of Human Craft

Not Available

This 50 minute documentary is edited from the full 60,000 hour version. There is a popular theory that it takes at least 10,000 hours of focused practice for a human to become expert in any field. But in Japan, there are craftspeople who go far beyond this to reach a special kind of mastery. These people are called Takumi and they devote 60,000 hours to their craft. That's 8 hours a day, 240 days a year, for over 30 years. It's an almost superhuman level of dedication to a life of repetition and no shortcuts. This film asks the question: Will human craft disappear as artificial intelligence reaches beyond our limits?