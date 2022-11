Not Available

Yudha who has lung problems, moves to Vila Andaru on the slopes of Mount Wilis. Elisa and Dewa accidentally go to Mount Wilis to seek the long lost Erlita, Elisa’s sister. Elisa and Dewa stay at the hotel Cempaka, adjacent to the Villa Andaru. The three meet there. Yudha knows that Elisa and Dewa has the ability to see spirits. Because many oddities and horrors that happen in Vila Andaru, Yudha want to know what really happens.