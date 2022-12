Not Available

There is a sound echoing across the forest of Talamanca. It triggers the extraordinary in the ordinary universe of Justo, a BriBri farmer, father and adventurer. It is the blow of the here and now, the quintessence of what is alive that expands a story made by imaginative materialities enshrined amidst Earth's liveliness and indigenous worldly epic. A film on the BriBri present in Talamanca, on its restless awakening and its companion wonders.