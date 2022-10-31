Not Available

Love leads to madness when an unstable man falls for an unsuspecting woman in this thriller from Greece. Iasonas (Giorgos Kakanakis) is throwing a party one evening when a friend introduces him to Penelope (Serafita Grigoriadou); the two quickly hit it off and soon she's sharing his home. However, before long it becomes obvious that something isn't quite right -- each of them tends to see things in different ways, Iasonas has a hard time making his memories skew with what has actually happened, and tension between them reaches the boiling point. But when the relationship finally explodes into violence, what actually happens between Iasonas and Penelope?