Biloo sells newspapers, Shyamal drives an autorickshaw and Antu is unemployed. The friends share a room in Billu's uncle's house in the Kolkata suburbs. Each friend becomes involved with different girls; Antu secretly likes fellow acting student Dola, Shyamal has fallen for his boss cum lanlord's daughter Mamoni, and Biloo is obsessed with Sreeradha who lives next door.