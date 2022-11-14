Tales From The Campfire

Not Available

Four friends plan a camping trip at a small campground to spend an evening around a fire, telling each other campfire stories that all supposedly happened close to the area that they're staying at. Strangely enough, their campground happens to sit right beside an old creepy cemetery, named "Ha Ha Cemetery." As the night goes on, the group slowly starts to realize their stories are starting to tie together, and what starts off as a quiet night, soon becomes a night of terror. What would make a group of campers decide to camp out beside an old cemetery? What secrets does "Ha Ha Cemetery" hold? Prepare yourself for four deadly tales of terror.