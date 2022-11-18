Tales from the Crypt Presents: Revelation

Not Available

Dr. Alice Dodgson gets her medical license revoked after the death of one patient. She's facing the possibility of not get any job when she accepts to be the nurse for one young man who suffers of cephallitis called Wesley Claybourne. Aside from the sickness he's suffering Wesley believes he has been "touched" by some voodoo cult. While she stays in Jamaica, Dr. Dodgson will feel uncomfortable as she discovers that voodoo is not only a "state of mind" and could be a real threat to her life and Wesley's. She'll have to discover why she and her patient are targets of the voodoo curse.