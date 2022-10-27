Not Available

Gary Larson's Tales From the Far Side is an animated short film created in 1994 by Gary Larson, based on his The Far Side comic strip. It was first shown as a Halloween special on U.S. television,and later it was awarded the Grand Prix at the Annecy International Animated Film Festival. The film is loosely structured, jumping between several simple stories. The characters and settings are all common to Larson's work, such as aliens, anthropomorphic animals and other objects, and cowboys in the Old West. The art style is essentially the same as that of The Far Side, though the film necessarily adds animation and sound effects. The film features an original music score by jazz guitarist Bill Frisell. The first movie "Tales from the far side" and the sequel "Tales from the far side 2"can be purchased on www.thefarside.com (For US. reidents only) In 1999 Larson issued an alternative video - where he made numerous changes.