Tales of Dracula

2015

To regain his strength, Dracula, the king of vampires, has returned to his native soil and his castle in the Carpathian Mountains. While there, he seeks a new bride to do his bidding and chooses a farmer's daughter pure of heart. However, Dr. Victoria Frankenstein has other plans for the infected blood of Dracula's new bride. Victoria plans to rejuvenate the Monster created by her grandfather, Henry Frankenstein, by mixing the vampire's blood with the blood coursing through the Monster's veins. Once Dracula learns of this treachery, he sets out to take his revenge! - Written by Joe DeMuro