Six spine-tingling tales of terror in this six part anthology film styled after EC horror comics of the 1950's. Teenagers in a graveyard realize it's best that they don't disturb the dead. A nosy woman thinks her neighbor is up to no good in. The intentions of a child murderer with his latest catch are no match for child games. Cellular reanimation was the doctor's goal, going to pieces became the result. A coyote hunter discovers that it's not safe to hunt out of season. Bank robbers on the run seek refuge, but what they find within the barn may be more permanent than what they're looking for. Tales of Fear will make you gasp, scream, and leave you shaking with fright.