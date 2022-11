Not Available

Ghesse Haye Kish was originally produced as a six-episode omnibus film with finances from investors on the Island of Kish in the Persian Gulf, which is a free zone belonging to Iran. All episodes take place on the abandoned island, which had profited from the passing ships between Asia and Europe in ancient times, and they are all about solitude.These three episodes were shown in competition at the 52nd Cannes Film Festival in 1999.