In “The Scholar and The Soldier”, Major Fang is obsessed with Yu Zhen by chance, knowing that she is the daughter of scholar Xu, he decided to enter their house in disguise with his page, and however, Yu Zhen's cousin comes back for the pre-arranged marriage at the same time. Li Han-hsiang both scripted and helmed “Tales of Larceny” about the scams cons worked and the games people played during the corrupt Chinese Warlord era, featuring a cast filled with the best of Shaw's exceptional character actors.