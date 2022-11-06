Not Available

Tales of Larceny

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

In “The Scholar and The Soldier”, Major Fang is obsessed with Yu Zhen by chance, knowing that she is the daughter of scholar Xu, he decided to enter their house in disguise with his page, and however, Yu Zhen's cousin comes back for the pre-arranged marriage at the same time. Li Han-hsiang both scripted and helmed “Tales of Larceny” about the scams cons worked and the games people played during the corrupt Chinese Warlord era, featuring a cast filled with the best of Shaw's exceptional character actors.

Cast

Cheng KangScholar Hsu Shou-Ching
Liu Wu-ChiYu Zhen
Dean ShekYu Jieh
Wei Pin-aoRetinue Officer Bo Sin
Li ChingWidow Chang
Wang LaiMadam Wang

