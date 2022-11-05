Tales of Phantasia

Not Available

A sinister being who calls himself Dhaos wishes to suck the earth dry of its resources. He seeks the power of the Tree of Life to create a Mana seed. Cless, Klarth, Chester, Archie, and Mint must stop him before he destroys the world. Use the Eternal Sword to travel through time and meet interesting characters. Learn and execute a myriad of attack techniques using Street Fighter-esque control. Befriend Elemental Spirits and use them to cast spells. Fill your inventory with an arsenol of devestating weapons and life-saving items.