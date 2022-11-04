Not Available

Based on the classic works of Edgar Allan Poe, directors Bart Mastronardi & Alan Rowe Kelly have assembled an award-winning cast and crew for the highly anticipated film TALES OF POE. A unique new spin on three of Poe's popular stories (The Tell Tale Heart, The Cask of Amontillado & Dreams), Mastronardi & Kelly weave together a compelling & suspenseful anthology that will captivate Poe enthusiasts & horror fans alike!