Not Available

Tales of the Dead is a feature film made of 5 parts each featuring a different horrifying chain of events. Werewolves, vampires, demons and ghouls wreak havoc on unsuspecting victims in this unique and chilling film. The sections each have some small feature in common linking them. They each have their own unique style including one black & white and one silent film. The film strives to bring back the feel of the old classic horror movies.