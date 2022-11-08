Not Available

"Arguably the definitive portrait of the postwar America of secretly toxic dreams and treacherous surfaces," is how critic Michael Atkinson describes Tales of the Forgotten Future. Klahr’s breakthrough series traces an alternate history of 20th-century America in a collection of 12 diverse shorts. From the nuclear paranoia of The Organ Minder's Gronkey to Hi-Fi Cadets, where JFK is employed as a janitor in a neighborhood high school, Klahr's lo-fi animation style astutely captures the anxieties, dreams, disappointments, and promises of our recent cultural history. (wexarts.org)