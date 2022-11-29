Tales of the Lesser Quarter 130 Later

Not Available

The feature-length feature documentary combined with animation is inspired by the famous collection of short stories by the Czech writer and poet Jan Neruda (July 9, 1834 - August 22, 1891). She returns to the Lesser Town of Prague to confront her current state with the spirit of the place in a collage of speeches and often tragicomic scenes, which is stored deep in the Czech subconscious thanks to school reading. Thanks to this, the film is not just about memory, but grows into an image of social changes inscribed in old houses. Samples from the films were used: A Week in a Quiet House (dir. Jiří Krejčík, 1947), The Morality of Mrs. Dulská (dir. Jiří Krejčík, 1958), A Story of Love and Honor (dir. Otakar Vávra, 1977).