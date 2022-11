Not Available

The film attempts to represent the struggles and aspirations of thousands of sex workers who constitute the DMSC (Durbar Mahila Samanwaya Committee or the the Durbar Women's Collaborative Committee), an initiative that emerged from the Shonagachi HIV/AIDS Intervention Project. A collective of men, women and transgendered sex workers, DMSC demands decriminalization of adult sex work and the right to form a trade union.